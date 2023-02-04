King, Queen depart for home after three-day visit to Labuan

LABUAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah departed for home today after a three-day visit to the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Their Majesties were send-off at the Labuan Airport by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar. The special aircraft carrying the royal couple left at 10.06 am.

Also present at the airport were Senator Datuk Anifah Aman and Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman, as well as Federal Territories Department director-General Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar, Royal Malaysia Airforce (RMAF) Region 2 commander Datuk Wan Amin Hafiz Wan Mahmud, Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail, Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila and government department heads.

The royal couple arrived in Labuan on Friday (March 31). It was Their Majesties' second visit, with the first in 2019. -Bernama