King, Queen express condolences to family of former hockey player Sivabalan

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.have expressed condolences to the family of former national hockey player S. Sivabalan who died on Saturday (March 12).

Istana Negara through a post on its official Facebook account today said that Their Majesties were deeply saddened over his demise and expressed hope that his family will be patient and resolute in facing this difficult time.

“”Their Majesties greatly appreciate his services, deeds and sacrifices for the country and described his passing as a great loss for the country’s hockey,“ the posting said.

Bernama yesterday had reported that Sivabalan, who was 59, had collapsed at 3.30 pm while playing a hockey match commemorating the 125th anniversary of the Royal Ipoh Club at the grounds of the Perak Sikh Union Club in Ipoh.

Attempts to resuscitate him did not get any response and he was later confirmed dead by doctors at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in the city.

Sivabalan was part of the national hockey squad in the 1980s and also played for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) in the 1990s, in the team then known as Kilat Club.-Bernama