KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their condolences to the family of former Pahang state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Hayani Abdul Rahman who died yesterday.

In expressing sadness over Mohd Hayani’s passing, the royal couple hoped that his family would remain patient and resilient during this difficult time.

“Their Majesties pray for his soul to be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous.

“The King and Queen greatly appreciate Allahyarham’s devotion, services and sacrifices to the community and country,” read a statement posted via Istana Negara’s official social media sites.-BERNAMA