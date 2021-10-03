King, Queen express condolences to Zolkples' family

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of former National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong.

Their Majesties said they were saddened by his passing and hoped that his family would be patient and remain strong in facing this situation.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous. Their Majesties also appreciate his service, deeds and contributions to the people and the country,” read the statement posted on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page.

The King and Queen also described his passing as a great loss to sports in the country.

Zolkples had held the post of NSC director-general for seven years from April 2007 to December 2014, apart from being the chief executive officer of the Malaysian SEA Games Organising Committee in 2017.

He was found dead in his house in Pandan Indah this morning. -Bernama