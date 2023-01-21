King, Queen extend Chinese New Year greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today extended greetings to Malaysians celebrating Chinese New Year which falls tomorrow.

In a post on Istana Negara's official Facebook page today, Their Majesties hoped that the blessings of the New Year would bring joy, prosperity, well-being and long lasting health to those celebrating.

“Their Majesties also expressed the hope that this festive celebration will further strengthen the spirit of goodwill, unity and tolerance among the various communities in the country,“ read the post. -Bernama