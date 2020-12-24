King, Queen extend Christmas greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended their Christmas greetings to all Christians who will be celebrating the occasion throughout Malaysia tomorrow.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said both the King and Queen expressed the hope that the celebration would bring peace, prosperity, unity and joy to all those who celebrate it.

“Their Majesties advised Malaysians to not worry or be saddened because they cannot celebrate Christmas as they normally would due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although the festival is celebrated with various rules and guidelines, their Majesties stated that Malaysians should be thankful and rejoice as we are still healthy and able to be with our families and loved ones,” he said in a statement issued by Istana Negara today.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised Malaysians to always be vigilant and disciplined in ensuring their safety and health, as well as adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government and authorities while they celebrate Christmas.

The King and Queen also conveyed their 2021 New Year’s Day greetings, and called on the people to pray that Malaysia would always be blessed, protected from all forms of threats, and remain prosperous and united.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is currently in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on a special five-day visit and is scheduled to return home tomorrow.

Based on the SOP set by the government, His Majesty will undergo a Covid-19 screening test before returning home from Abu Dhabi and also upon arriving at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will also usher in the 2021 New Year at Istana Negara after being advised to self-quarantine as stipulated by the Health Ministry. — Bernama