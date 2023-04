KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah extended Vishu greetings to the Malayalee community in the country.

In a post on the Istana Negara's Facebook page, Their Majesties also wished the community a peaceful, happy and prosperous life.

Vishu which is celebrated today marks the first day of the New Year in the Malayalam calendar. -Bernama