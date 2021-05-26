King, Queen extend Wesak Day greetings to all Buddhists

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today wished Malaysian Buddhists Happy Wesak Day.

In a statement issued via Istana Negara's Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed hope that this auspicious day for Buddhists will be celebrated with new practices by prioritising personal, family and community safety.

“Be patient in facing this challenge and let us all play a role in helping to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by practising self-discipline in complying with the standard operating procedures of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” said Their Majesties in the statement.-Bernama