King, Queen grace Aidilfitri gathering at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today hosted a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering for about 800 people at Istana Negara here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, and Cabinet ministers attended the event.

Among those present were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Among the foreign dignitaries present were representatives from the diplomatic missions of Turkey, Singapore, the United States, Azerbaijan, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada.

Police and armed forces veterans, sports veterans, Orang Asli chiefs and social activiists were also invited to the event, which was not held in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Al-Sultan Abdullah earlier performed his Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan here.-Bernama