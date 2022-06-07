King, Queen grace pinning of rank ceremony for Tengku Amir Nasser

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah officiated at a pinning of rank ceremony for their son Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah in Istana Negara today.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Hajah Azizah personally pinned the new rank of Colonel, which took effect on April 7, on Tengku Amir Nasser.

Tengku Amir Nasser, who was previously a Lieutenant Colonel, now serves as Commander of Regiment 505 of the Territorial Army.

Also present at the ceremony were Regent of Pahang Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah.

Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel Services Maj Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad were also in attendance.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Hajah Azizah also officiated at the oath-taking ceremony of their son, Tengku Panglima Muda Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah, as a cadet officer of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Tengku Ahmad Ismail is scheduled to attend the Commissioning Course at the Royal Military Academy (RMA) Sandhurst in the United Kingdom from Aug 22 this year to Aug 18 next year.

RMA Sandhurst is one of the most renowned military academies in the world.

The King underwent military training at RMA Sandhurst from 1978 to 1979 while Tengku Hassanal attended the academy from 2018 to 2019.

The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah; Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Syed Putra Jamalullail; Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah also attended RMA Sandhurst.-Bernama