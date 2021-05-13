King, Queen perform Aidilfirtri prayers with Istana Negara staff

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today performed Aidilfitri prayers at Istana Negara here.

Their Majesties arrived at Surau Utama of Istana Negara at 9 am, accompanied by their son Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

Istana Negara assistant religious officer Mohd Zuhairee Mohd Yatim led the prayers involving a congregation of 50, which included officers and staff of the palace.

The prayer session was conducted in compliance with strict guidelines of the Movement Control Order (MCO) set by the National Security Council, including the practice of physical distancing and wearing of face mask throughout the ceremony.

The Aidilfitri sermon, titled “Aidilfitri Dirai, Norma Baharu Diinsafi” (Celebrating Aidilfitri in the New Normal), was delivered by Istana Negara religious officer Munir Md Salleh.

It among others urged Muslims throughout the country to face the COVID-19 pandemic with resoluteness and to always abide by the standard operating procedure.

This is the second year His Majesty had to perform Aidilfitri prayers at Istana Negara due to the MCO, which was first imposed in March last year.-BERNAMA