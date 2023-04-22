King, Queen perform Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today performed the Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Negara here.

The royal couple arrived at the mosque at 8.15 am, accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prayers led by Grand Imam of Masjid Negara, Ehsan Mohd Hosni, were also joined by Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers and members of the public.

This is the second time Yang di-Pertuan Agong performed the Aidilfitri prayers outside of Istana Negara.

Last year, His Majesty performed the prayers at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan after two years of doing so at Istana Negara following the implementation of the nationwide Movement Control Order.

The sermon, titled ‘Aidilfitri Lebih Bererti’, among others, called on Muslims to take advantage of the celebration to improve relations among members of the community.

Muslims are also urged to instil feelings of mutual love and respect for each other, tolerance and live in strong unity to develop the country holistically.

Before departure, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah spent some time greeting the congregants.

Their Majesties left the mosque at 9.15 am followed by Anwar and other ministers. -Bernama