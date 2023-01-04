King, Queen present RM30.6m ‘Rumah Asnaf’ MAIWP in Labuan

LABUAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today presented ‘Rumah Asnaf MAIWP’ of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) for the asnaf group in this duty-free island.

The presentation of 140 units of 14th storey Ganggarak Permai condominium under the MAIWP housing assistance scheme (Skim Bantuan Perumahan MAIWP) to eligible recipients, involved an allocation of RM30.6 million, and the initiative was the first of its kind implemented in the three federal territories – Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

MAIWP also topped up an additional RM3.2 million for utility equipment and deposits as well as safety grills and kitchen cabinets.

The Rumah Asnaf at the Ganggarak Permai also has a mosque, a children's playground and a multipurpose hall.

After the presentation of the condominium, the royal couple spent some time mingling with the recipients and toured the condominium units.

MAIWP chairman Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar said the ‘Rumah Asnaf’ initiative has created a valuable ecosystem that could effectively manage the zakat expenses for MAIWP housing assistance scheme.

“This is a good ecosystem where MAIWP provides housing facilities to live in and the zakat will shift, rotate in the same ecosystem,” he said to Bernama.

He said the ‘Rumah Asnaf’ initiative is a good model that could be expanded to Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur to benefit the asnaf group in the two federal territories.

“In the second phase of the Rumah Asnaf, we will be looking at suitable land in Labuan to collaborate with Labuan Corporation for the construction of a housing area (perkampungan Asnaf) for the asnaf group,” he said.

He said the Rumah Asnaf programme would allow recipients of the 140 condominium units to stay without having to pay monthly rent.

Dr Mohd Daud said MAIWP is still the owner of the 140 condominium units and they could be used for other asnaf families in future. -Bernama