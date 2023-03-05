King, Queen to attend King Charles III coronation ceremony in London

PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will undertake a special visit to London, United Kingdom from today until May 14.

According to the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), their Majesties were invited by King Charles III to attend the Coronation Ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

“Their Majesties have also consented to attend the reception ceremony, which will be hosted by His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on May 5,” Wisma Putra said in a statement today.

Wisma Putra notes that the special visit is significant in the context of consolidating the existing and close relations shared between Malaysia and the United Kingdom, especially between the two countries’ royal institutions and the bond of the Commonwealth.

The special visit also marks the importance of close ties between the two countries collaborating in various field which is supported at the highest level of the country’s leadership, it said.- Bernama