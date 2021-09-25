King, Queen visit Malaysian High Commission in UK

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah visited the Malaysian High Commission in Belgrave Square, London on Friday.

Their Majesties were greeted upon arrival at 4.30 pm (local time) by the Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Zakri Jaafar and his wife, Nor Aini Abd Rahman as well as the staff of the Malaysian High Commission.

During the two-hour visit, Their Majesties, who are on a 10-day special visit to the United Kingdom, were given a briefing by Zakri.

“Their Majesties also spent time meeting with the Malaysian community in London during a tea reception,“ said Istana Negara in a statement on its official Facebook account today.

Today, Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to visit the Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre in Brickendonbury, Hertford while Tunku Hajah Azizah is scheduled to visit the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

During the special visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah is also scheduled to attend the Sandhurst Reunion Dinner at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where His Majesty studied between 1978 and 1979.

His Majesty will also hold a meeting with the United Kingdom’s Chief of the Defence Staff Sir General Nicholas Carter to discuss bilateral military cooperation between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

Carter had also attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before.

After the special visit, Their Majesties will stay back in London and are scheduled to return home on Oct 23.

The special visit is His Majesty’s second to the United Kingdom since he became the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with the first being a seven-day trip starting from Dec 9, 2019. -Bernama