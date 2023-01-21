King, Queen visit people in Langkawi

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today visited several locations to meet with the people in Langkawi, Kedah.

According to a post on Istana Negara's official Facebook, the Royal couple was accompanied by their children including the Regent of Pahang Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

“Among the places Their Majesties visited were Kubang Badak Jetty, Kampung Belanga Pecah and Kampung Jalan Baru Teluk Baru and stopped by at Peneram Kak Yan’s stall in Kampung Kuala Melaka,“ read the post.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also mingled with the stall’s customers and the villagers while having afternoon snacks at the stall. -Bernama