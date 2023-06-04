King, Queen visit Tanjung Tokong Ramadan Bazaar

GEORGE TOWN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today visited the Tanjung Tokong Ramadan Bazaar here.

Their Majesties were greeted upon arrival at the bazaar by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Visitors to the bazaar were clearly excited by the presence of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah and did not miss the opportunity to pose for photos.

During the hour-long visit, Their Majesties also bought some food for breaking of fast at the bazaar.

A nasi campur seller, Salmiah Md Noh, 55, said she was happy to meet the royal couple in person.

“Never have I imagined to be able to meet them up close,” she told reporters.

Salmiah who has been trading here for more than 30 years said she felt proud because Their Majesties also bought three dishes from her stall.

“The dishes chosen by Their Majesties are the spiced fried chicken, bamboo shoots in coconut milk and fried cabbage,“ she said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are in Penang for three days until April 8 and they are scheduled to attend a breaking of fast event at Seri Mutiara here later. -Bernama