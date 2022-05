KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today wished all Buddhists in the country a Happy Wesak Day.

“May this blessed day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all Buddhists,“ their Majesties said in a posting on Istana Negara’s Facebook page.

Wesak Day is celebrated today to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.-Bernama