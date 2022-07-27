King receives credentials of six foreign envoys to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today received the credentials of six foreign envoys to Malaysia, at Istana Negara here.

Also present at the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Three of the six foreign envoys are residing in Malaysia namely Menzie Sipho Dlamini from Eswatini, Mohamed Assadiq Masaud Attia (Libya) and Emir Salim Yuksel (Turkiye).

The non-resident envoys are Kathos Jibao Mattai from Sierra Leone, Eligio Alberto Salas de Leon (Panama) and Briunny Garabito Segura (Dominica).

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Amran Mohamed Zin.-Bernama