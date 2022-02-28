King reminds politicians to focus on protecting people's interests

KUALA LUMPUR: Politicians in the country should focus on protecting the people’s interests, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In a poem at the end of his address to open the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament here today, His Majesty also said hard work would become easy if they were united.

“Busana tradisi kain bersulam; Warna jingga berawan larat; Cukuplah berpolitik siang dan malam; Fokuskan menjaga kepentingan rakyat,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said to face 2022, all parties should strengthen their strategies and resilience in tackling the challenges of Covid-19, and the country’s economic recovery should be speeded up so that Malaysia would not be left behind.

“Help and facilitate all efforts by the people to rebuild their lives in a safe, peaceful and prosperous manner for the sake of our beloved country,” the King said.

His Majesty said he was thankful that the country’s political landscape was now more stable to allow for the successful implementation of the development agenda in the interest of the people and the country’s future.

“I am grateful for the current political stability which was established through bipartisan cooperation, that is the memorandum of understanding on transformation and political stability signed between the government and the opposition,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said, referring to the memorandum inked in September last year.

His Majesty said as a result of this agreement and maturity, the Federal Constitution amendments relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 were passed with a majority of more than two-thirds in the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara in December.

“This is the kind of political maturity the people want,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said, in urging all Members of Parliament to preserve the understanding and political stability which was achieved.

On the devastating floods which struck the country at the end of last year, His Majesty expressed appreciation for the government’s quick action in extending aid totalling RM1.4 billion directly to the flood victims, apart from providing allocations amounting to RM6 billion for repairing public infrastructure and facilities.

His Majesty said national unity should remain the main agenda of the country to ensure that the country’s well-being could be preserved.

“Efforts to inculcate a culture of tolerance and mutual respect should be the responsibility of all the people.

“Therefore, I welcome the National Unity Action Plan 2021-2030 and Keluarga Malaysia Unity Plan 2021-2025, which are comprehensive,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also said society should be educated on the dangers of thoughts and understanding which can confuse Muslims and called for focused and strategic action by the authorities to curb such unhealthy developments.-Bernama