King spends time with military academy batchmates at Elephant Conservation Centre

TEMERLOH: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre, Lanchang here, with 13 of his former fellow cadets at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS), where His Majesty attended between 1978 and 1979.

Upon arrival, Al-Sultan Abdullah and his batchmates were greeted by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

His Majesty's friends arrived from the United Kingdom on Sunday for a visit to Malaysia at the king’s invitation.

Also present were the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim and the centre’s head Che Ku Mohd Zamzuri Chik Wan Ab Rahman.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and his friends were taken to visit an exhibition by various agencies and feed the elephants.

The group was then introduced to Ellie, a female elephant wearing a prosthetic leg as a result of being caught in a poacher’s snare and several other elephants known as Lasah, Sanum, Pyan, Rambai, Cheri and Alam.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was seen filming the animals and shared jokes with his RMAS friends during the visit.

The RMAS in London is a world-leading military training institution that provides a variety of leadership development training for army officers.

His Majesty was also seen exchanging greetings with visitors at the centre.

The Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre was established in 1989 and now has 25 elephants under its care. -Bernama