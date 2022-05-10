King tide: Get ready to evacuate if waves reach three metres, Kedah coastal residents told

ALOR SETAR: Residents in the coastal areas of Kuala Kedah, near here and Kota Kuala Muda in Sungai Petani were reminded today to immediately evacuate if the sea level reaches a height of three metres during the high tide phenomenon that is expected to occur on Oct 11 and 12.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon said that based on past incidences, the sea level was expected to rise during the high tide phenomenon.

“Kuala Kedah has had a history of this but I would like to remind the residents, especially in the coastal area, to get their information from the authorities, and to evacuate immediately if huge waves hit.

“Usually, waves can reach up to three-metres high, but if the water is at ankle level, that means the high tide has not reached three metres,” he told reporters here today.

Separately, Sayani said Kedah JBPM is in a state of readiness to face the monsoon season.

“If there are requests for us to standby in the affected areas, we are always ready to help. Not just the Fire Department, there are many more agencies, along with their assets, involved in rescue operations as well,” he said. -Bernama