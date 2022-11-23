King to Zahid: Form unity govt

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has decreed that BN’s 30 MPs must take part in a unity government, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

According to Malaysiakini, Zahid said the King had told the BN chairman, deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir this when they met him at Istana Negara earlier today.

“Tuanku’s decree was to form a unity government,” Zahid told the news portal.

When asked if BN will stand by its position not to back any other political coalition in forming the federal government, Zahid replied: “That is not Tuanku’s order”.