King urges govt agancies to be more proactive in helping flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah(pix) today urged the government agencies to be more proactive in efforts to rescue flood victims and extend aid to them.

In a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, His Majesty also reiterated the order for the Covid-19 screening test to be conducted on flood victims at all relief centres to ensure there are no new clusters.

Al-Sultan Abdullah reminded all parties at the relief centres to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“His Majesty also expressed sympathy to the flood victims and advised the people to abide by all instructions and orders issued by the government for their safety and that of their loved ones,“ the statement read.

Al-Sultan Abdullah asked the people to pray for a quick end to the floods and inclement weather hitting the country.

The statement said that Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his deepest gratitude to all government departments and agencies that helped manage the flood victims.

Earlier, His Majesty visited flood victims who were housed at five relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Sungai, Batu Malim Women's Activity Centre, Kampung Sega Lama Hall, SK Muhammad Jabar, Dong and Kampung Pamah Kulat Community Hall, Ulu Dong in Raub, Pahang.

Al-Sultan Abdullah spent almost three hours mingling with the flood victims as well as handing over donations to 277 families.

Also present was the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.-Bernama