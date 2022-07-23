King wants Al-Sultan Abdullah Hospital to develop own healthcare approaches, vaccines

PUNCAK ALAM: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on Al-Sultan Abdullah Hospital at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Puncak Alam to develop its own healthcare approaches and vaccines to face future challenges.

His Majesty who is also UiTM’s chancellor expressed hope that the hospital’s new approaches would be able to raise the profile of the medical centre and bring benefits to the local community.

“I challenge the management of this hospital to develop its own medical approaches or vaccines and not remain satisfied with the services which are already in place.

“This is among my hopes on this hospital which has been named after me. I wish to see this hospital grow to be among the best, especially in Selangor as well as in Malaysia,“ said His Majesty at the official launch of Al-Sultan Abdullah Hospital at UiTM Puncak Alam here, today.

Also present were Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Selangor Sultan Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah dan Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor were also in attendance.

Touched and deeply moved that the hospital was named after him, he said it would always be close to his heart though its location in Selangor is quite a distance away.

“I hope the services here will be improved and the hospital will become well-known one day,” he added.

The hospital started its operation on April 5, 2021 and the services available in stages include the Medical Specialist Clinic, Women & Children Specialist Clinic, Surgical & Orthopedic Specialist Clinic and Psychiatry Specialist Clinic.

Located on an 18.6-hectare site, the building design of the 400-bed hospital is inspired by the unique molecular structure of zamzam water.-Bernama