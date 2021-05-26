Kinta residents told to ignore vaccination locations other than Indera Mulia Stadium PPV

IPOH: Residents of Kinta district have been told to ignore the notification of locations for vaccination other than Indera Mulia Stadium which they received via MySejahtera application.

The Perak Health Department in a statement via its official Facebook announced that the people only need to go the vaccination centre (PPV) at the stadium for their Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

“If you should receive notification as found in an infographic, please ignore the vaccination location as appeared in your MySejahtera.

“You need to go to the Health Facility: Indera Mulia Stadium, Kinta to receive your vaccination,” it said which also attached a screenshot of MySejahtera to show notifications of other vaccination locations apart from the PPV at the stadium.

Meanwhile, MySejahtera in its official Twitter site requested users to re-download the application on experiencing problems with the vaccination site.-Bernama