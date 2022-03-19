Kishida to pledge US$42 bln investment in India: Japanese media

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida(pix) will pledge investment projects worth US$42 billion during his March 19-20 visit to New Delhi for the 14th India-Japan annual summit, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

During his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishida will also seek India-Japan policy alignment on the Russia-Ukraine war, Kyodo news agency reported.

“On the economic front, Kishida is expected to unveil a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over five years, topping the 3.5 trillion yen pledged by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his 2014 visit to the country,“ Kyodo reported.

In an article written for an Indian newspaper, the Japanese prime minister touched upon both bilateral and international issues.

He highlighted the “rapidly developing” cooperation among Japan, Australia, India and the United States and the four-nation bloc’s vision of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

“I sincerely hope that my visit to India will open a new chapter in bilateral relations that will deepen the ‘Japan-India Special Strategic, and Global Partnership’ even further,“ he wrote.-Bernama