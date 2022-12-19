Kisona decides to part ways with BAM

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s singles ace S. Kisona (pix) has decided to part ways with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) effective today, to concentrate on her recovery and rehabilitation process, as well as to seek a more flexible schedule to continue her career in badminton.

However, the 24-year-old will still continue her career as a professional player.

“I am leaving BAM to focus on my recovery after undergoing surgery on my leg about a year ago. The current injury is not a major one (minor) and may heal in three weeks, two weeks or even a week.

“Therefore, I need to discuss this with the rehab centre. If the rehab process is quick I will be back for tournament play and to focus on training for the 2024 Paris Olympics. I have no idea yet as to when my first tournament will be, but there will certainly be a plan,” she told reporters when met at the Badminton Academy of Malaysia (ABM), here today.

Meanwhile, BAM Coaching Director Wong Choong Hann said the coaching staff and the BAM had already held a meeting to discuss with Kisona of her decision to leave the BAM fold.

“The track record of her injury this year has not only posed a major challenge to her badminton career but has affected her emotionally too. Kisona had also faced cyberbullying on social media,” said Choong Hann.

ABM chief executive Michelle Chai said the BAM has decided to ‘release’ 12 players from the National body for next year’s session.

Among players released by the BAM are men’s singles players Lim Chong King, Ting Wen Xuan, women’s singles players Myisha Mohd Khairul, Eoon Qi Xuan, Joanne Ng May Yin and men’s doubles pair Fawwaz Zainuddin/Muhammad Zulhairi Sahimi.

According to Michelle Chai the decision to release the players was made to enable the BAM to focus on players who are medal hopes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We are focusing on quality compared with quantity. We have heard people saying the BAM is not giving a chance to players in their fold to compete in tournaments. Next year onwards, whoever is ‘keep’ we want to be able to promise the players that we will send them for tournaments,” said Michelle Chai.

Michelle Chai added that BAM has retained 55 senior players who have the potential to be among the top 30 ranked players in their respective categories while their attitude and discipline have also been taken into account.-Bernama