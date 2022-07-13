KitchenConnect Malaysia widens presence with fourth outlet

PETALING JAYA: Commercial virtual kitchens provider KitchenConnect Malaysia opened an outlet in The Grange@Ampwalk today, its fourth in the Klang Valley.

Located on Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, the latest branch of KitchenConnect will allow access to an expansive base of customers for food and beverage (F&B) businesses seeking a location at reduced capital expenditure. KitchenConnect is also present in Mont Kiara, Bangsar and Damansara Jaya.

The virtual or “ghost” kitchen concept, where users rent kitchen space alongside several others, was already a nascent industry set to change the way people ran F&B businesses even before the Coivid-19 outbreak. However, the global pandemic and constantly evolving consumer preferences have accelerated its growth.

KitchenConnect’s full-stack incubator virtual kitchen concept is positioned to help launch, grow and expand new F&B entrepreneurs as well as support commercial F&B brands in fulfilling their delivery services.

KitchenConnect provides an integrated tech-based Kitchen-as-a-Service model where F&B entrepreneurs and commercial brands are able to streamline their business processes from handling of production to delivery to data tracking and analysis.

“KitchenConnect remains bullish about the Malaysian market as the demand for virtual kitchens and food delivery services continues to grow at an incredible rate. We are seeing many F&B companies who seek innovative and cost-efficient ways to maximise profits and we are excited to partner with them on their journey through our kitchen spaces,“ said Arin Aghazarian, general manager of KitchenConnect, Malaysia.

The thriving gig economy and demand in food delivery services are part of the reasons for KitchenConnect to establish its presence in Malaysia. These potentials have fuelled KitchenConnect, which is a part of the global CloudKitchens network, to pursue its ambitious growth plans.

Within two years and since the peak of the pandemic, KitchenConnect has opened four outlets in the most central parts of Klang Valley with two additional locations in the plan.

On the company’s plans, Aghazarian said: “There are definitely plans for KitchenConnect to expand further as we have only scratched the surface. We are looking at additional locations in Subang and Cheras for further expansion in Klang Valley in Q4 2022, and for the rest of Malaysia, we are looking at Johor and Penang in 2023.”