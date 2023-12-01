KJ: ‘Don’t kill off democracy in Umno’

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) has slammed a group that claimed to represent 140 divisions, who called for the top two posts not to be contested.

“Stop this madness. I think the president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) is a fighter who does not fear taking on challengers (for the Umno presidency).

“Make room for competition. Don’t kill off democracy in Umno,” the former health minister said via an Instagram post today.

Earlier, it was reported that a contest for the top positions, including the president post in the upcoming party polls may cause internal divisions.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said with Umno’s current state of affairs, it is more appropriate for the positions not to be challenged.

However, Mohamad who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman is willing to accept the challenge from anyone for the position of deputy president and he will defend it in the party polls which is expected to be held in the middle of this year.