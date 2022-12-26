KJ joins Sungai Buloh Umno division

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) has moved his Umno membership from Rembau to Sungai Buloh.

In a TikTok video posted to the Barisan Nasional (BN) Sungai Buloh account, the former health minister announced at an event in Sungai Buloh that his name in the Umno membership system has now been placed under the location.

Khairy held the Rembau seat for three consecutive terms since 2008.

However, BN’s top leadership decided that Khairy would not defend the seat in the 15th general election, and moved him to contest in Sungai Buloh instead.

The election saw Khairy lose to PKR’s Datuk R. Ramanan.