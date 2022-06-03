KJ lauds cordial M’sia-S’pore relationship in dealing with Covid-19

SINGAPORE: The cordial relationship and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore in dealing with Covid-19 has made the two countries an epidemiological region, which eventually saw the opening of the border between the two nations after more than two years of closure, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix).

He said the matter was shared with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong when he paid a courtesy call on Lee at the Istana during his four-day official working visit here.

Khairy was in Singapore from May 31 to June 3 as Lee Kuan Yew’s seventh Exchange Fellow from Malaysia.

“At the meeting, PM Lee and I shared our experiences in facing the challenges of the Delta and Omicron waves during the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said in the latest update on his official Facebook page.

He said he also conveyed the gratitude and appreciation of the Malaysian government, and the Malaysian Ministry of Health in particular, to Lee and the Singapore government, and notably to the republic’s Ministry of Health, for their excellent commitment and cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In addition, we also exchanged views on how to live a safe life after the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of technology in further strengthening the delivery of the national health system, and also the importance of understanding a good behavioural science approach in shaping a responsible society,“ he said in the Facebook post.

In his writing, Khairy also expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Singapore and “hope that both countries and their people get the best benefits”.

During his visit to Singapore, Khairy also met Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, Parliamentary Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin; Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, as well as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

In addition, he also met with Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, his counterpart Ong Ye Kung, and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

In conjunction with the visit, Khairy also spoke at the Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) Summit and at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

Established in 1991, the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits to Singapore.

The Fellows are chosen on the basis of their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and to bilateral relations with Singapore.

“Such exchanges help to foster dialogue and collaboration, and deepen our bilateral cooperation,” said the ministry.

Lee Tzu Yang, Chairman of the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship, will host a welcome dinner for Khairy.

Khairy is the 71st Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow.

Also present during the courtesy call were the Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore, Datuk Dr. Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, and members from the Malaysian Ministry of Health.-Bernama