KJ listens to housemen’s grievances

HEALTH Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has spent some time listening to several Selayang Hospital housemen today.

Sharing images of the meeting held before the housemen started their daily rounds, Khairy said they confided many matters to him.

“There are departments with a good work environment and others where things need to be improved,“ he said via a Twitter post.

Recently, the country has been rocked by the death of a houseman attached to Hospital Penang after he fell from an office building.

Following the incident, Khairy has announced an independent task force to investigate the death of the trainee doctor and widespread allegations of bullying in the medical industry.

Yesterday, Khairy said details on the task force would be revealed today, adding that the unit would look into several individuals from five departments who were allegedly involved in the bullying of the deceased Penang Hospital houseman.