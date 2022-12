PETALING JAYA: Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin did not dismiss on the possibility of him challenging Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the party election, which is expected to be held next year.

Speaking to reporters at the Health Ministry complex in Putrajaya today, Khairy said: “Let’s see”, NST quoted him as saying.

It was reported that the 2022 Umno General Assembly, which will be held between Dec 21 and Dec 24, will not involve a party election.