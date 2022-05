PETALING JAYA: Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) has assured that the task force established to probe the recent death of a houseman in Penang will have the complete freedom to speak to anyone when conducting its investigation, media reports.

Khairy stressed that he would not interfere with the task force.

Last week, Khairy announced the establishment of the Healthcare Work Culture Improvement Task Force (HWCITF) to investigate the death of a trainee doctor at Penang Hospital.