KJ: Two million will die if generational smoking law not passed

HEALTH Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) has revealed that two million deaths in less than 20 years will be recorded if nothing is done to eradicate the smoking habit in future generations, NST reports.

In an interview on Friday, Khairy said the ministry projected that it would cost the government RM8.8 billion by 2030 to treat three major smoking-related diseases — lung cancer, heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

This is almost three times the estimated RM3 billion in tax collected from the sale of tobacco products.

“The ministry estimates that we can prevent two million deaths by 2040 if the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill is passed in Parliament and the tobacco generational endgame (GEG) is implemented.

“I hope members of parliament (MPs) will make the right decision and choose to save two million lives, save our future generation and protect them from being addicted to smoking cigarettes and products containing nicotine, an extremely dangerous poison,“ Khairy reportedly said.