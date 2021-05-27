KJL line to resume normal operations earlier than expected: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (KJL) line is expected to resume its normal operations earlier than the stipulated period, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the train operations would be back to normal once the entire KJL line especially between KLCC and Kampung Baru stations are cleared and given the go-ahead from the regulator Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

The clearing and operationalisation works were given three days starting May 25 to be completed but this is expected to be done almost a day earlier, he said.

“I'm happy to note that the debris clearing works ongoing now are moving quite fast and orderly at the incident site. The latest is that the two trains involved in the incident will be moved in a controlled manner back to the KJL depot for repairs tonight at the end of the line's service period.

“Then, using other replacement trains, Prasarana will conduct tests (without passengers) in the middle of the night when there is no service to ensure that the entire line is safe to be operated, particularly at the affected line,” he said in a post on his Facebook page yesterday.

Wee said all 58 trains are expected to be operable again very soon to avoid further inconvenience to passengers.

He added that when repairs are done on the dual track, the bottleneck occurring due to the May 24 incident would be resolved and back to normal LRT service.

The Operation Control Centre (OCC) is operating fine and well in terms of signaling, communications and always with safety of the passengers in mind, he said.

“Once again, let me ask everyone, especially train riders, for your patience as we get things back to normal,” he said.

On Monday night, two trains - one carrying passengers and the other being tested - collided in the tunnel area between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations, injuring 213 passengers onboard.-Bernama