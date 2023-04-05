KKD and S'wak gov't agree 3R issue needs to be handled well

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sarawak government and the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) are in agreement that the 3R (Race, Religion, Royalty) issue needs to be handled properly as it can become a cancer in Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-religious society.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said the 3R issue was among the subjects discussed during her courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.

She said at the meeting both sides also discussed issues concerning Sarawak’s telecommunications infrastructure, including the status of tower construction under the National Digital Network (JENDELA) Phase 1 with a RM4.09 billion allocation, implementation of Point of Presence (POP) Phase 1 and Phase 2 with an allocation of more than RM1 bilion, and construction and expansion of Digital Economy Centres (PEDi).

“Apart from this, the Sarawak Premier also stressed the need for political stability at the Sarawak and federal levels so that issues concerning the rakyat and national development can be given attention.

“Furthermore, a positive narrative on the national economy is crucial for giving confidence to investors, and this includes good international level ratings like media freedom index, corruption perception index and human rights,” she said in a post on Facebook.

Teo said they also touched on the country’s financial capabilities in relation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to manage the government’s cash flow and strengthen the country’s finances.

They were joined at the meeting by Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Sarawak Corporate Affairs, Information and Public Communication Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Kuching MP Kelvin Yii, Sarawak director of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Adiman Ajem, Sarawak Information Department deputy director Aziz Abdul Rahman and Sarawak Telekom Malaysia (TM) general manager Abdul Rahman Taha. -Bernama