KKD: Countering viral fake news on April 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is a statement issued by the Quick Response Team (PRP) of the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) today, on behalf of the relevant agencies, to deny viral fake news on social media.

The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) has denied the authenticity of a poster entitled ‘Perbandingan Bantuan Kewangan Aidilfitri’ allegedly issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, which has gone viral on social media.

JPM stressed that the Prime Minister’s Office had never issued such a statement or poster and advised the public not to share false information and instead to refer to official sources for accurate and true information. -Bernama