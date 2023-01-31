KKD identifies several agencies to develop M’sia-S’pore cybersecurity roundtable: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) has identified several agencies that will be given the priority to create a Malaysia-Singapore Cyber Security Rountable, that will be held annually, in an effort to increase cybersecurity.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this is a positive move and is expected to start this year.

“The rountable is not formed yet and I will be going to the Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting in the Philippines on Feb 8-9 to meet the communications ministers from Asean countries and several others.

“For me, this is the next move in the relations in the Asean region, but specifically between Malaysia and Singapore it is hopeful it will start this year and will be held every year,” he told the media after signing a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of personal data protection, cybersecurity and digital economy at The Istana, Singapore, yesterday.

He said among the cooperation that would be enhanced in cybersecurity included the exchange of information on analyses, experiences and guidance that can be called the outcome of cyber attacks and cybersecurity incidents.

“This is because as we see now threat actors who almost every week strive to hack the database but the issue is that we have not identified them, where they are...this is among those that we will enhance following the cooperation between both countries,” he said.

On digital economy, Fahmi said it involved the exchange of information on best practices, policies and regulations, including on digitalisation, interoperable standards, and new emerging technologies.

“We also want to learn what has been achieved especially in terms of regulatory in Singapore and we hope the relations between the republic and Malaysia will be closer,” he said.

Besides that, he said the ministry would also jointly increase, promote as well as support efforts to enhance e-commerce as well as the overall digital economy but not only involving electronic signature, validation, electronic transferable records, and electronic invoice framework.

“This is a very positive move. KKD will welcome Singapore’s Minister of Communications and Information when their delegation make a visit to Malaysia on Feb 4, followed by a musical extravaganza programme on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).”

Fahmi also said that both countries will jointly present the Asean Cross-Border Data Flow Mechanism under the Asean Framework on Digital Data Governance between Malaysia and Singapore as well as exchange of information on important issues.

“This is what we are examining now, particularly involving scams or data thefts which may happen not in that country but cross-border,” he said.

On the congestion at the Malaysia-Singapore border, Fahmi said that KKD will help to look at and evaluate the digital system to accelerate the process and resolve the issue faced by Malaysians in crossing the border. -Bernama