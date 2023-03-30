KKD looking into solutions to telecommunications service quality issues

SUNGAI PETANI: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is looking into things that can be done to ensure that the service quality of telecommunication companies equals or exceeds what is promised to the public.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is responsible for resolving the matters by involving service providers.

“I also use the internet at home but in terms of speed, there are several issues. Some may be technical, some may be related to the time the internet is used which is probably peak hours.

“It is the same problem with the broadband wireless access made available at the Orang Asli settlement in Gua Musang. We didn’t expect it for at least two years, but in just a couple of months, there has already been network congestion,” he told a press conference after launching the Fixed Broadband Unity Package (Home Internet) here today.

He said apart from broadband service, the issues of telecommunication network coverage in certain areas were also being looked into by the KKD.

Fahmi said the problem of dropped calls caused by technical issues related to network sharing between telecommunication towers is also expected to be coordinated between telecommunication companies by June.

“This is a problem that I have asked the MCMC to look into. It may take time, but I believe we can implement a basic solution by June,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the Fixed Broadband Unity Package launched today, Fahmi said it offers broadband services with a speed of up to 30 Mbps and unlimited data at a price of RM69 per month and a 24-month subscription contract.

He said the price of the package is 22 per cent cheaper compared to the current package price of around RM89 with the same specifications, allowing savings of RM480 throughout the contract period.

“The introduction of this package is in line with the Unity Government’s commitment to reduce the cost of living for the target groups of this package, namely the B40 group, Malaysian Armed Forces veterans, police retirees, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency retirees, persons with disabilities and the elderly,” he said.

Also present at the launch was KKD secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, MCMC chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus and Telekom Malaysia chief corporate and regulatory officer Tengku Muneer Tengku Muzani. -Bernama