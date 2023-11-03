KKD looking to improve National Film Policy: Fahmi

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is looking at aspects of the National Film Policy that can be improved in efforts to stimulate the development of the country's creative industry post-Covid-19.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said it involved several specific matters not only related to local creative industry players but efforts to attract foreign production companies to Malaysia.

He said the move was important to empower the sector which has the potential to attract foreign investors in the next few years with an estimated value of over RM1 billion.

“Among other things, we are strengthening cooperation with industry players, working to improve the Film in Malaysia Incentive and examining the legal aspects and conditions related to the sector which have been a constraint all this time, we are open to improvement.

“After this pandemic, we need to recalibrate the industry through what the government can offer, through initiatives coupled with wider marketing to the industry,“ he told reporters after visiting Iskandar Malaysia Studios, here today.

Fahmi said the ministry was always open for discussions with industry players related to matters arising from the challenges facing them.

“InsyaAllah on March 16, I will hold a special townhall session with our industry players including actors, production crew and related parties to hear for myself what they need,“ he said, adding that efforts to improve and empower the industry cannot be done alone as it involves various parties.

“We need cooperation from agencies not only under KKD such as Finas (National Film Development Corporation Malaysia) but other agencies and ministries including MOF (Ministry of Finance).

“...we want to empower the local industry, while at the same time attracting foreign production to Malaysia as this brings a positive impact, provides exposure and experience to local production teams thus giving them added values,“ he added. -Bernama