KKD: Rebuttal of viral fake news on Feb 20

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is a statement issued by the agency concerned through the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) Quick Response Team today to deny a viral news item on social media.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement, today denied giving e-cash assistance of RM300 per month, as viralled on the TikTok application.

As such, the public is advised not to spread false news that could cause confusion and to always refer to official sources to obtain authentic and up-to-date information. -Bernama