KKD: Rebuttal of viral fake news on March 8

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is a statement issued by the agency concerned through the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) Quick Response Team yesterday to deny a viral news item on social media.

The Office of Chief Registrar, Federal Court of Malaysia (PKPMP) in a statement today denied the authenticity of the document titled “Urgent Order From the Headquarters of the Federal Court of Malaysia” that had gone viral and confirmed that the document was fake and is also a fraud by using the name and identity of the court.

According to the statement, members of the public are advised to be careful not to become a victim of fake news and to immediately report to the authorities if they come across such incidents. -Bernama