KKD to channel RM1m aid including essential items for flood victims: Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will be handing out contributions worth RM1 million to flood victims in all states affected in the current calamity, said its minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

In announcing the matter, Fahmi said the fund collection was via Tabung Bantuan Bencana KKD contributed by various agencies under the ministry.

“For the time being, the fund has RM4.2 million and KKD will contribute RM1 million as well as daily necessities and food to flood victims and KKD is also providing volunteers.

“The goods which would be presented are contributed by CelcomDigi and several telecommunication companies,” he said at a media conference after inspecting KKD Flood Assistance here today.

To ensure the contributions and items received are for all flood victims, Fahmi said the ministry would cooperate with the related agencies to obtain complete information on identifying the target groups.

On internet access complaints and telephone lines at temporary relief centres (PPS), he said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is prepared to provide and improve the utility for flood victims housed at PPS.

“Datuk Seri KSU (secretary-general) (Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek) had also informed that most PPS have wifi equipment activated and we (KKD) are asking MCMC to coordinate with telecommunication companies to activate wifi in PPS,” he said.

As of this morning, five states in the peninsula are flooded namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and Perak, with 140 temporary relief centres (PPS) opened in Kelantan, 299 PPS (Terengganu), five PPS (Pahang) as well as two PPS each in Johor and Perak.

Fahmi also welcomed complaints from media practitioners assigned at the disaster locations if there were problems with internet access and phone lines now.

“To media personnel covering the events at the scene and are facing problems, can contact his office directly to quickly resolve the issue,” he said.

On damaged telecommunications towers in several flooded states, Fahmi said the ministry had ordered MCMC to look into the matter so that consumers could obtain internet services.

“This is to ensure the towers could be used again when floods recede and these towers can be used immediately. If there is anything that needs to be repaired, it can be done immediately,“ he said.

He also informed that KKD will utilise all radio and television channels to publicise flood information and prepare for the disaster as an early warning to the people, especially at locations that are likely to flood and victims in affected locations.

“We will maximise the use of all existing assets to give early warning. I have also asked the KSU (secretary-general) to ensure that all radio and television channels remind the people of this country to immediately move to higher ground,“ he said.

He said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has also collaborated with telecommunications companies to deliver flood information through the short message system (SMS).-Bernama