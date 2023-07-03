KKD to meet Telegram over scammer, public security issues

SHAH ALAM: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will call up the Telegram service provider soon to discuss issues involving the application, especially regarding security of users.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said although Telegram was used by many including the National Security Council (NSC) to share information, the government would not compromise when it involved issues of public security.

“This Telegram is seen to be problematic, with all sorts of information posted there and many scammer activities (reported). But at the same time we know it is an important channel for conveying information to the public, for example by NSC,” he told reporters after attending a People’s Townhall with Fahmi Fadzil programme organised by Sinar Harian here yesterday.

Therefore, he said, the ministry would discuss with Telegram to help the authorities take the appropriate action under existing laws.

“This is not only about scammers, but also pornography and extremism which need to be checked urgently if they are spread through Telegram,” he said.

Fahmi said he viewed this matter seriously and hoped Telegram would cooperate with the ministry, as had been done by other service providers before.

“I believe my ministry officials have reached out (to them), and I am waiting for some feedback soon,” he said.

He said scam was a concerning issue, especially with several cases of identity theft using the platform to target prominent people.

“If even our former prime minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) could fall victim (target) to scammers on Telegram, what more the ordinary people. So, I view this as a pressing issue and will tackle it urgently,” he added. -Bernama