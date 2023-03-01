KKDW plans to construct new KEMAS school buildings in flood-prone areas

DUNGUN: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) plans to construct new Community Development Department (KEMAS) nursery school buildings which are more appropriate in flood-prone areas.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang (pix) said among the details to be considered is to construct a multi-storey building with pillars where the upper floors are allocated for classes while the ground floor can be used as a play area or activity centre.

“However, this is still in the planning stage and the ministry is still identifying the flood areas with nursery school facilities because not all of the buildings belong to us,” she told reporters when met at Tabika KEMAS Kuala Jengal, here today.

However, Rubiah said currently KKDW is focusing on repairs of the existing school buildings nationwide that were affected by the floods, since the school session has begun this week.

“So far almost all the affected nursery schools have been cleaned up and the school sessions are in progress.

“During my visit to Tabika KEMAS Kuala Jengal, I found that preparations for the school opening were already made by the management, and it was reported that other areas have done the same,“ she said.

Rubiah added that the ministry was still in the process of evaluating the infrastructural damage and losses incurred following the floods.

Recently KEMAS director-general Ahmad Kamal Idris Mohd Nawawi said 212 of its kindergartens in three states were affected when the floods hit on Dec 18.

He said the number included 100 premises in Terengganu, while the rest were in Pahang and Kelantan.-Bernama