KKM to distribute medical stockpile to private clinics, hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (KKM) will distribute its stockpile of medicines to private clinics and hospitals following a medical supply shortage in the market.

Its Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) said this was following the loaning of medicines, as announced on June 13, from KKM health clinics and hospitals to private clinics as part of a temporary solution.

“Despite that (loaning of medicines), this issue (shortage of supply) still persists and I still receive complaints mainly from community pharmacies and small private clinics, which do not get supplies, especially medicines for cough and cold and for children’s use,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the government’s buffer stock was managed by Pharmaniaga Bhd and would be given to private clinics and hospitals facing a shortage first.

Khairy attributed the cause of the shortage to the unexpectedly high demand for especially fever, cough and cold medication, compared to before Covid-19.

“The trend for medication, especially for fever, cough and cold (if compared) prior to Covid-19, the demand this year far exceeds those of previous years.

“There are many assumptions as to why this is happening, among them being the children’s extremely low immune system after being confined to their homes for two years and not being exposed to any germs or viruses. And when they go out (again), their immune system is extremely weak and this results in a rise in flu cases.

“We also have an increase of influenza light illness (ILI), where many clinics are full of cases involving children and adults,” he said.

Apart from that, Khairy said among the causes of the medical supply shortage in the market were the lockdown in China and geopolitical problems in Ukraine.

“We have discussed with the manufacturers, they will increase production, which should be more stable in the third quarter... that is two more months.

“Meanwhile, we will wait for production from the factories to be more stable, I agree for the government medical stockpile to be released immediately to private clinics and hospitals,” he said,

Yesterday, he held a meeting with representatives from the Malaysian Medical Association, Malaysian Organisation for Pharmaceutical Industries, Pharmaceutical Association of Malaysia, Malaysian Association of Pharmaceuticals Suppliers, Malaysian Pharmacist Society, Bumiputera Pharmacy Association, Malaysian Community Pharmacy Guild, Malaysian Private Hospital Association and industry players.

On the cost for the medical stockpile to be distributed, he said it would depend on the demand from the private health sector.

“When we have (the demand), KKM will then know how much will be distributed,” he said.-Bernama