KKMM presents donations to staff affected by floods

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) today presented donations to its staff as well as those under its agencies involving 10 families affected by the recent flood in Selangor.

The recipients involved staff from the Department of Broadcasting Malaysia (RTM), Information Department, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and National Film Development Corporation as well as those from the ministry.

KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek(pix) presented the donations to the recipients.

He said as of today, a total of 446 KKMM staff from various agencies were affected by the flooding, adding that he hoped the donations could ease their burden.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with KKMM’s branch of the National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita).

“Donations include cash, KKMM’s ‘Kotak Kasih’ containing food and personal care items, portable gas stove, cooking utensils, blankets, as well as face masks and hand sanitisers to keep flood victims safe from the Covid-19 virus,“ he told reporters at Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 today.

In the meantime, he said the ministry’s flood aid mission had been mobilised since Dec 19 adding that donations had been distributed to flood victims through the KKMM Club and Malaysian Family Community volunteers comprising 900 people to date.

One of the recipients, Chong Yinn Chuan, a sub-editor at Bernama Economic News Service, expressed his gratitude for the contribution.

“I could not go to the office, but today (people) from the office came to the house and I thank you very much for the help and this visit,“ he said.

Also present during the visit was Bernama Editor-in-Chief Khairdzir Md Yunus and several staff members.

Meanwhile, RTM TV producer Suriyani Abdul Razak said she felt deeply moved by the assistance received from various parties including government agencies.

She said that she was grateful for the assistance which could ease her burden, adding that today’s visit demonstrated KKMM’s concern for its staff.-Bernama