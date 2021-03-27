KKMM to identify company to set up media personnel foundation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is identifying a company which could provide contributions to establish a foundation to assist media personnel who have lost their employment.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix) hoped that the setting up of the foundation would be realised in a month or two.

“We are looking for a company which has RM1 million to contribute as among the criteria for the foundation is a company which could assure a donation of RM1 million,” he told reporters when visiting the media room of the 2020 Umno annual general assembly here today.

He said the proposed foundation is to assist media personnel who have served the community well.

“The people in the media also served as a conduit to channel information to the community and if they were not looked after, the role of the media appears unappreciated,” he said.

He said through the foundation, courses as well as business Covid-19 in new fields could be created for media personnel who lost their jobs due to changes in the industry and effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Zahidi said the foundation would be managed by an association related to the media with the assistance of the government. — Bernama